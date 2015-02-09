Poyet: Redknapp's QPR departure hinders us

Redknapp resigned from his post at Loftus Road last week, citing knee problems as a major factor in his decision to quit.

Chris Ramsey has been placed in caretaker charge and he got off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday.

With QPR set to visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday - looking for their first points on the road this season following 11 successive away defeats - Poyet thinks the change in manager disrupts his build-up.

""From my point of view, I like to analyse the opposition," he said.

"The difficulty is that I don't know how they are going to play or who is going to play.

"But the change didn't bring them a result against Southampton on Saturday so we must make sure we play our game and take advantage.

"And if they offer something new, we have to be aware of it and adapt."

QPR's top scorer Charlie Austin netted the only goal in the reverse fixture back in August, but the striker will miss the trip to Sunderland with a bruised foot, much to head coach Poyet's delight.

He added: "When you have someone like Charlie who makes a difference and wins game - like he did against us earlier this season - missing, it should be a bonus for us.

"He is an excellent player and Rangers are better with him around."