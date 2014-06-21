Poyet targets new Sunderland identity

The Uruguayan led the Wearside club to Premier League safety against the odds last season after taking over from Paolo Di Canio in October, and his efforts were rewarded with a new two-year contract.

Poyet has already begun the process of overhauling his squad ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, with Costel Pantilimon, Billy Jones and Jordi Gomez arriving at the Stadium of Light and the likes of Jack Colback, Phil Bardsley and Craig Gardner leaving.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss is reported to be interested in signing Swansea City captain Ashley Williams, as well as Liverpool forward Fabio Borini, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sunderland last term.

And he believes that the creation of a specific style of play throughout the whole club is essential for Sunderland to establish themselves as a force in the top flight - in the same manner that rivals such as Swansea and West Ham have.

"Players coming to this club in the future will understand that they are coming to a club where there is a certain way of playing," Poyet told the Sunderland Echo.

"I do really believe in consistency and stability and having a plan and an approach.

"With all respect to Swansea, if they do better than us it is not necessarily because they have better players than us.

"It is because they have a certain way of playing football that they have stuck to for years and everyone feels comfortable about the system and they fall back on that - it is the same with West Ham.

"But when you are continually restarting it is always going to become more difficult ... long term it's not doing you any favours in terms of consistency."