Poyet urges players to hit the ground running

Sunderland head to Swansea City on Saturday propping up the rest of the Premier League and without a league win since April, a run that sealed the fate of Poyet's predecessor Paolo Di Canio.

While Poyet concedes his squad face a "nightmare" few days getting up to speed with the way he wants the side to play, the Uruguayan knows time is against him as he bids to arrest the club's slump in fortunes.

"I need to address the problems quickly," Poyet told the Daily Mirror.

"We, the team, need to get better and pick up points. The sooner we get that first league win the better.

"It's my job to have very good communication with the players and for them to understand the way we need them to play football. There has to be good understanding and trust.

"For a player, if you have a manager at the start of the season, then an interim manager for two weeks and then a new one, it is never easy.

"They have been getting different information from different people.

"I just ask them to believe and be really open minded in the beginning.

"They need to take it on board and to take it on board very quickly. Those who do it quickest stand a greater chance of playing."