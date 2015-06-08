Pozzo: Udinese don't go looking for players among immigrants

Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo was caught up in controversy after making comments that could be construed as racist when speaking about the club's transfer policy.

Pozzo was talking at a news conference to introduce new head coach Stefano Colantuono, who has replaced Andrea Stramaccioni at Stadio Friuli.

The 74-year-old - who also owns newly promoted Premier League side Watford and Spanish team Granada - was then asked about the club's plans in the transfer market moving forward.

Pozzo replied: "The Italian Serie A championship is very different from any other championship in Europe. Every team defends very well and doesn't concede much space to their opponents, it's not as open as other leagues.

"That's why when a player comes to Italy he need some time before perfectly adapting to its style. We have many good players in our team. We don't go scouting or looking for players among immigrants or refugees.

"We guarantee these people already so many rights that someone could think we send out a scout among them to look if anyone can play football. Udinese don't do that.

"So the players we bought they all have a good CV. It happened already in the past that we brought in Italy some players and everybody was wondering from where did we pick them.

"But some years after our work has been recognised and we have seen them leaving for the top European teams."