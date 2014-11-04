Prandelli heaps praise on Klopp's 'good ideas'

Prandelli's team will visit Dortmund on Tuesday looking to bounce back from their 4-0 thumping at the hands of Klopp's side on the last matchday a fortnight ago.

Galatasaray sit bottom of Group D after three games with just one point, while Dortmund are perfect - nine points after three straight victories.

Prandelli believes Klopp is a rare coach in that he has achieved success by playing positive, possession-based attacking football.

"Borussia Dortmund are the perfect example of a how well a team can work when a coach has got good ideas," the Italian said on Monday.

"He is a coach that proved that good ideas and thinking about the way to play football can be successful.

"We know what we can do and we know what fans are expecting from us. We will try our best to trouble Dortmund and work hard for every ball."

Galatasaray came from behind to defeat Kasimpasa 2-1 on Friday with Umut Bulut scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time, ending a two-game losing streak for Prandelli's team.

Following their big loss to Dortmund, Galatasaray had lost 4-0 again in the Turkish Super Lig, going down to local rivals Istanbul Basaksehir.

Galatasaray dropped Blerim Dzemaili and Wesley Sneijder to the bench for the Kasimpasa match, prompting the latter's agent to slam Prandelli in the Turkish media.

But Prandelli refused to discuss Sneijder's chances of playing in Germany.

"It is not important who is going to play and start this match. Every player must bring their support, their enthusiasm and their fighting spirit to this game," the Italian coach said.

"On Sunday I made three changes to my line-up. The nature of this game means everybody must be ready because we will need everybody to be ready to play."