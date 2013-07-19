Pre-Season Friendly: Dorados 0 Norwich 3

Luciano Becchio, Anthony Pilkington and 18-year-old Josh Murphy scored the goals for Norwich on Thursday, as the English Premier League club kicked off their 2013/14 pre-season tour of the USA with a win at Sacramento's Raley Field.

After a scoreless first half against Mexican second-tier club Dorados, Norwich manager Chris Hughton made five changes at the break with Robert Snodgrass and Pilkington the key inclusions, which saw the Premier League outfit grab the upper hand.

Snodgrass forced Dorados' goalkeeper into a save four minutes into the second half, while the Scottish winger linked with Becchio soon after to set up a chance for Jacob Butterfield, which was blocked.

Norwich took the lead just after the hour mark thanks to a corner earned by Pilkington.

Snodgrass' cross found Becchio and the Argentine striker headed home the opening goal of the game.

In the 68th minute, Pilkington doubled Norwich's lead, while Murphy wrapped up the English club's eight-minute blitz with a fine curling shot.

Thursday's friendly was Norwich's first pre-season fixture of the season, while they have games against the San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers before they head back to England.