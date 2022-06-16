Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Manchester City?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been released and football fans will be instantly looking to see when Liverpool will face Manchester City.

The two clubs have been fiercely battling out for top-flight supremacy over the past three seasons, with last season's battle going down to the final day. City clinched the championship by a single point, and many expect them to do the same next season after signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have made upgrades of their own, however, with Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica in a deal worth up to €100m. Next term's title race could therefore come down to who comes out on top in the head to head clashes.

With that in mind, fans will want to clear their scheduled on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, April 1, with the juggernauts facing off at Anfield on the former weekend and the Etihad on the latter.

October 15 should lay down an early marker in the title race, with Liverpool hoping to get one over on their foes in the standings well before Christmas. The later matches ch, however, could prove decisive should the teams still be neck and neck as the season enters the home straight.

Whatever happens in the title race, one thing is for sure: these games will be a spectacle. In recent years, Liverpool vs Manchester City has become the Premier League's most exciting game, in football terms. The best coaches, players and systems go toe-to-toe over 90 exhilarating minutes. There have been sensational goals, red cards and last-ditch goal line clearances. You won't want to miss it.