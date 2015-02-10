Premier League agrees record TV deal
The Premier League has announced the biggest UK television deal in its history after agreeing a £5.1 billion package with Sky Sports and BT Sport.
Under the terms of the new agreement, the two companies will hold all the rights to live Premier League football for three seasons - starting from 2016-17.
Sky have won the rights to five of the seven packages available, giving them access to 126 matches, which includes the introduction of live Friday evening football.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.