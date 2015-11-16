Premier League less tactical than Serie A - Darmian

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian considers the Premier League to be a less tactical competition than Serie A.

The Italy international moved to Old Trafford from Torino ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and has featured in 11 of United's 12 top-flight fixtures so far this season.

While expressing happiness at the way his time in England has started, he opined he is now featuring in a league that lags behind Serie A in certain aspects.

"In England, the new experience started in the best possible way and I hope it can continue like this," he said.

"Playing in another league in another country helps you to grow in every way.

"In the Premier League it is more physical and less tactical than Serie A. Compared to Italy, there is less attention to nutrition."

Darmian played the full match as Italy lost 3-1 to Belgium on Friday, with the meeting with Romania on Tuesday offering Antonio Conte's side a chance to bounce back.