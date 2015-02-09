Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Pardew departed last month to end a four-year spell in charge at St James' Park and has enjoyed a successful start to life in the Selhurst Park hotseat.

Palace have won three out of four games under their new manager, quickly establishing a popularity with the supporters that he did not always enjoy in the north east after his controversial appointment as Chris Hughton's successor.

An excellent 2011-12 campaign saw Pardew lead Newcastle to a fifth-placed finish, but a form slump during the second half of last season and a poor start to 2014-15 prompted calls for his sacking.

Pardew led United from the foot of the Premier League table up to ninth at the time of his exit and he retains a strong affinity for the club, despite the mixed fortunes endured during the latter stages of his reign.

"I'm not expecting or hoping for any reaction," he told reporters. "We had some great times together. It was not so great the last year, but on the whole my experience there was great.

"I thought I did a good job and walked out with my head held high, and so I'm looking forward to the game.

"I've still got all my staff there and my players, and they're close to my heart.

"It will be strange because after four years after living every part of that football club and that city, good and bad, it's emotional.

"It will be a slightly different game for me."

Palace will assess the fitness of Scott Dann after the centre-back went off with a head injury during Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester City, although Pardew offered warm praise for Brede Hangeland after he replaced the former Blackburn Rovers player at the King Power Stadium.

On-loan Arsenal forward Yaya Sanogo is pushing for a start having replaced Jordon Mutch at the break last time out. Captain Mile Jedinak remains a major doubt with an ankle problem.

Marouane Chamakh is set to return from a broken nose and Yannick Bolasie could offer a fresh boost to Palace's attacking options after he helped the Democratic Republic of Congo finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle boss John Carver goes head-to-head with the man who brought him into the club's first-team set up and has no fresh injury worries following Sunday's 1-1 draw against Stoke City.

Midfielder Cheick Tiote was part of the Ivory Coast squad that claimed AFCON glory on Sunday, but is unlikely to feature having not appeared during the knockout stages of the tournament due to an ankle injury

Siem de Jong (thigh) and Rolando Aarons (hamstring) are targeting returns later in the month, while Rob Elliot (thigh), Steven Taylor (Achilles) and Ryan Taylor (knee) also remain on the sidelines.