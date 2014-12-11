Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v Stoke

Stoke ended a run of three successive defeats with a 3-2 home victory over Arsenal last weekend.

However, Hughes' men are yet to win back-to-back Premier League games this season and head to 15th-placed Palace having struggled against sides in the lower reaches of the table.

All five of Stoke's victories have come against teams currently occupying places in the top 10, with successes against the likes of Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City having been countered by disappointing home losses against teams such as Leicester City and Burnley.

Yet Hughes, whose team sit 13th, feels sure his side can avoid another setback this weekend.

"Palace play a certain way. They have real good pace and superb technical ability in wide areas," said the Stoke manager in a news conference on Thursday.

"We've found at home against teams in the bottom half that teams haven't come at us, but Palace will, they've got good threats. Hopefully we can exploit that.

"I think there are good opportunities for us around Christmas. We think the top 10 is where we should be but there's no God-given right."

Hughes expects Palace, who are a point above the bottom three, to receive strong backing as Neil Warnock's men seek to claim only a second win in 10 matches.

"It's a great atmosphere down there - I always found that as a player and it's not changed since I have been in management," Hughes added.

"They [Palace] will look to use it to their advantage on Saturday, but we will go down there and enjoy it, and hopefully pick up the result we believe we are capable of."

Warnock felt Palace were unfortunate not to claim three points when drawing 0-0 at Tottenham last weekend.

"We have been playing well for a few weeks, without scoring goals," said the Palace boss.

"The players have been quite buoyant this week in training and I had to hold them back a little bit but that is a good sign."

Damien Delaney will hope to start for Palace after recovering from a calf injury, but Joe Ledley and Jonny Williams are set to miss out.

Stoke's Jonathan Walters - a scorer against Arsenal - is expected to shake off a knee problem, although Hughes revealed Marc Muniesa (hamstring) is a "major doubt".

It remains to be seen whether Robert Huth, who made his first Premier League appearance in more than 12 months last weekend, will be considered ready to start at Selhurst Park.