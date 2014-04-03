Premier League Preview: Norwich City v West Brom

Albion hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when it was reported that young striker Saido Berahino was punched in the face by team-mate James Morrison following last weekend's dramatic 3-3 draw with fellow strugglers Cardiff City.

Morrison allegedly lashed out at the 20-year-old frontman in frustration after he failed to take the ball into the corner in stoppage time and lost possession, with Mats Daehli then equalising for Cardiff right at the death.

Berahino denied reports that he will take legal action against the former Middlesbrough midfielder.

Albion sporting and technical director Richard Garlick also stressed that the relegation-threatened club are eager to draw a line under the matter ahead of the crunch clash at Carrow Road.

Norwich manager Hughton has problems of his own, as his side were consigned to a seventh consecutive away defeat in all competitions at Swansea City last weekend.

The Norfolk outfit were beaten 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium and Hughton's players offered to refund fans who made the long journey to the Liberty Stadium as a gesture of goodwill.

The Carrow Road faithful will also feel they are owed another three points after their latest setback.

Norwich, who are six points above the bottom three, have won three and drawn three of their last six top-flight home games, so Hughton is confident they can pile more pressure on an Albion side who are three points behind them.

"They're a team that's fighting with us to keep a good position in this league, and they've got some very good players so we can't afford to underestimate them," the former Newcastle United manager said.

"We are at home, so whichever way that we do it it's three points that we want and need. It's at Carrow Road so we haven't got to worry too much about the opposition."

Hughton revealed that Michael Turner (hamstring) will be in the squad for the first time since January, while fellow defender Joseph Yobo (calf) faces a late fitness test.

Albion head coach Pepe Mel will welcome defender Jonas Olsson back from a two-game ban, while striker Victor Anichebe (hamstring) also returns.

Claudio Yacob and Billy Jones could also be back in the squad after returning to training following hamstring problems of their own, but captain Chris Brunt (knee) will play no part.