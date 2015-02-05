Premier League Preview: QPR v Southampton

After more than two years in charge at the club, Redknapp resigned on Tuesday citing a need for knee surgery, leaving QPR in the Premier League's bottom three.

Chris Ramsey and Kevin Bond are in temporary charge and will look to return the club to winning ways after a run of seven games without victory in all competitions.

Ramsey could welcome back Sandro (knee) and Armand Traore (toe) into the matchday squad and Ramsey explained his hope that the players would respond to his changes in training.

"From the point of view that we had a manager of great stature before, I think we're going to have to maintain some of the things he did, but I'll also be myself and implement my own ideas," he told the club's official website.

"I haven't got the personal relationships with the players that the last manager had but it's an opportunity now for everyone to show what they can do.

"It's all hands to the pump, it's a clean slate and everyone who is fit and available will be in contention for a place.

"I believe we've got more than enough talent here to see ourselves safe between now and the end of the season."

While QPR will hope to make the most of home comforts - having lost an 11th consecutive league game on the road last time out at Stoke City - Ronald Koeman's Southampton have enjoyed their travels in recent weeks.

Maximum points from trips to Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Newcastle United have helped maintain their place in the top four - despite Sunday's 1-0 reversal at home to Swansea City.

With Louis van Gaal's United not in action until Sunday, a draw for Koeman would see Southampton climb to third with the Dutchman boosted by the likely returns of Victor Wanyama (hamstring) and Morgan Schneiderlin (thigh).

On Redknapp's exit, Koeman told reporters: "I was surprised when I was watching television and I saw that decision because I think it is a difficult job because they are bottom of the league.

"But we try to do the maximum and, while we were very disappointed with the result against Swansea, we were not disappointed with how we played.

"It's tough for everyone and we know that teams like Tottenham, Liverpool, Man United are coming back after a difficult start to the season."

Koeman will be without the suspended Ryan Bertrand while recent signing Filip Djuricic will have to wait for his debut, having not yet had his work permit finalised.