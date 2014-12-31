Premier League Preview: QPR v Swansea

QPR have lost just two of their 10 fixtures at Loftus Road this season, compared to defeats in all nine of their away matches.

With his side sitting two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, Redknapp is keen to see that home form remain reliable during the second half of the campaign.

"It's been fantastic," he said. "We've been difficult to beat at home.

"Even the Palace game (which finished 0-0 on Sunday), it wasn't a classic, but you have to keep clawing out results.

"It changes in the second half of the season. The first half we played all the teams in the bottom half, but [now] we go away to all the teams in the bottom half."

First up for QPR in 2015 is Swansea, and Redknapp believes Garry Monk is the latest promising young manager to be rolled off the production line at the Liberty Stadium, following the likes of Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup.

"They're a good side," he added. "Garry's done a great job, he's carried on from where they were.

"They've had a few excellent young managers in the last few years and they've all gone on to do great things and he's another in that line.

"He's carried on the way they've played in the last five or six years."

Monk will almost certainly include Ki Sung-yueng and Wilfried Bony in his starting XI, with the duo set to depart for the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively after Thursday's match.

And Monk wants to see a much-improved display following Monday's 4-1 hammering at Liverpool.

"The players have to put in a performance to make us all feel proud again," he said. "It will be a different game there. They [QPR] are very strong at home and it’s a tight pitch.

"We are working on identifying strengths along with looking at where we can improve on."

Jonjo Shelvey will be absent for the visitors as he serves the first match of a four-game suspension for lashing out at Emre Can at Anfield, while Jefferson Montero (hamstring) remains sidelined.

QPR have no fresh injury concerns from the weekend, but Sandro (knee) remains a couple of weeks from a return.