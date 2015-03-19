Premier League Preview: Stoke v Crystal Palace

Mark Hughes' men saw their three-match winning run come to an end when Tony Pulis masterminded a 1-0 victory against his former club at The Hawthorns last weekend.

Striker Crouch has stressed the importance of responding to that setback by securing all three points against Alan Pardew's men.

"We weren't at our best, to say the least, against West Brom and we want to make up for that against Crystal Palace," Crouch told the club's official website.

"I also think it's important to get a positive result before the international break because if we don't then we are thinking about it for a couple of weeks.

"If we get the three points then the club will feel like a brighter place going into the break.

"From my experience, it's always difficult coming up against Palace because they make life very difficult for you.

"Since Alan [Pardew] has gone in there, they have picked up a fantastic run of form and he has really regalvanised them.

"Make no bones about it, it will be a tough test and a hard fought game where possibly one goal could decide it."

While eight-placed Stoke experienced disappointment in the West Midlands, Palace secured an impressive 3-1 win over London rivals QPR at Selhurst Park.

Barring a meltdown in the final nine games, Palace look set to avoid the drop, although the former Newcastle United boss is not taking their top-flight status for granted.

"Stoke have had a great season and we know they will be ready for us. We're just concentrating on our game," Pardew explained.

"Seven days is a long time in football, we've got all our fans going up there and we know they'll back us all the way.

"We know we still have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season. We will be pushing for three points in every match."

Hughes is likely to again be without Marc Muniesa, while Jon Walters is missing with a cheekbone fracture. Palace have doubts over wingers Jason Puncheon (hamstring) and Wilfried Zaha (knock).