Premier League Preview: West Ham v Swansea

The Welsh side head to east London on Sunday having failed to win their last five Premier League games on the road, since opening their campaign with a memorable 2-1 triumph at Manchester United.

Luckily for Monk, Swansea's strong home form has enabled them to keep pace with the top six, and they are only two points behind fifth-placed West Ham after 14 matches.

However, with West Ham having gone unbeaten in five on home soil - including four wins - Monk has credited the new-found vibrancy found at Upton Park under Sam Allardyce.

"They have done incredibly well," Monk said. "They have been up there since the start of the season and have a very good team and squad with plenty of quality.

"I've watched a lot of them this season and it is great credit to their manager that they are where they are.

"It is another tough game for us and a difficult place to go.

"They mix it up a lot more this season. The players they have brought in can play football but they can also go direct as well."

Things continue to go well for West Ham under Allardyce this season and consecutive wins have put them back on track after losing at Everton on November 22.

That has kept them in the top five and the 60-year-old has been delighted with the efforts shown by his whole squad in the face of recent injuries to the likes of Stewart Downing, Enner Valencia and Diafra Sakho.

"After the disappointment of Everton and bouncing back with two victories, we've got to maintain that level of performances and results," he said.

"We've come through very well with our worst injuries at the moment and let's hope that they continue to stay fit in this period.

"A consistent level of performance is what's going to make us a really good side.

"If the squad stays fit I think you can maintain it, but take each game as it comes.

"It doesn't really matter now at this stage, what matters is maintaining it."

Recent history favours Allardyce's side with two wins and a draw in their four Premier League meetings, Swansea's only win coming in August 2012.

West Ham will welcome back Sakho (shoulder) and Alex Song (knock) into their squad for the clash, but Mark Noble (calf) still remains a doubt.

Neil Taylor (suspension) is Swansea's only man missing after Federico Fernandez's return to full training following a calf complaint.