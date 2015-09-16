Premier League riches can't buy the best - Beckenbauer

Germany icon Franz Beckenbauer believes Premier League clubs will not be able to sign the world's best players despite the riches they have to offer.

Manchester United were long linked with a potential world-record bid for Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller during the transfer window, while spending at Old Trafford and rivals Manchester City once more went above the £100 million mark.

But Beckenbauer believes it is notable that, despite the huge financial resources of England's top clubs, they appear unable to recruit the very best players in the world.

"They can't buy everyone," he told Bild.

"Most importantly, they can't buy [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and our Thomas Muller. They don't have any among the best in the world. We still have great footballers in Germany."

Beckenbauer went on to back Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League opener against Olympiacos and has praised Mario Gotze for staying at the club.

"What makes me positive is that the squad has more variety than last season," he said.

"I recently told him [Gotze]: you have to force your way through at Bayern. He does that now. I'm glad he stayed in Munich."

The former defender is also hopeful that head coach Pep Guardiola will ultimately commit his future to the club beyond this season.

"He has not commented on his future. I certainly hope that he stays longer," he added.