Premier League split into two divisions - Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes the Premier League is split into two divisions and that his side face an uphill struggle to force their way into the division's elite.

The Welsh club sit eighth, seven adrift of Southampton, who lead the race to be crowned 'best of the rest'.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham form a familiar top six, but Monk has his sights set on taking the next step.

"We're all trying to break into the monopoly of the top six or seven, which is very difficult to do," he said.

"Between the rest of us, the margins are very small.

"I look at it as two leagues within the league."

Swansea, who broke their Premier League points record with a victory over Newcastle United last time out, host Stoke City - three points worse off in ninth - on Saturday.