Premier League Truce Tournament cancelled over Belgium safety concerns

The Premier League has cancelled its annual Truce Tournament in Belgium from December 10-13 due to safety concerns in the country.

Tournament organisers have called off the Under-12 competition in Ypes, designed to commemorate lives lost during the First World War, after Belgium raised their terror alert to the highest level follow the Paris attacks, which claimed 130 lives on November 13.

Clubs from France, Germany, Belgium and England have sent teams to compete in each of the past four years.

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed: "Following consultation with our clubs, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Belgian authorities, the Premier League has made the decision to postpone its annual Truce Tournament which was due to take place in Ypres, Belgium, from 10-13 December."

Ged Roddy, Premier League director of youth, added: "We are disappointed to postpone the Truce Tournament as it has been extremely beneficial to the development of the young players who have taken part in previous years.

"But the safety of those due to be involved is our first priority and the advice we received from statutory authorities is that the event could only have proceeded with additional security measures put in place.

"Given this is a fun and educational football tournament for under-12 academy players and community project participants, we feel it is unnecessary to put them into that environment and will work with clubs and stakeholders to rearrange the event in 2016."