Preston fans to be refunded from Beckford, Doyle fight fines

Preston North End fans will be repaid the price of their match ticket for Saturday's Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday from fines paid by fighting duo Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford.

The strikers were involved in a coming together in the closing stages of the 2-1 loss at Hillsborough after Beckford took exception to Doyle not playing him in on goal when Preston were chasing an equaliser against the 10-man hosts.

Both players were shown straight red cards for their indiscretion and manager Simon Grayson labelled the incident as "embarrassing" when speaking after the match.

Preston have now confirmed that they will not appeal either dismissal and will use the money from the players' punishment to refund fans who made the trip to south Yorkshire.

In quotes published on Preston's official website, Grayson said: "The fans who travelled to Sheffield Wednesday were let down by the actions of Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle and it is only right that the fines imposed on the players are used to refund the cost of the ticket money for the fixture.

"It has been made very clear to the players and the squad as a whole that this behaviour is not acceptable by any employee of Preston North End and a swift and strong response was important, however, it has now been dealt with and the matter is closed."