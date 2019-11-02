Preston manager Alex Neil ‘reiterates commitment’ to club amid Stoke speculation

Preston have issued a statement reiterating Alex Neil’s “commitment to the football club” in the wake of speculation linking him with the manager’s job at Stoke.

The 38-year-old, whose side would move top of the Sky Bet Championship with victory over Charlton on Sunday, was wanted by West Brom during the summer, prompting Preston to hand the Scot a new three-year deal.

Stoke sacked Nathan Jones on Friday and Neil was top of their wanted list.

But Preston had said in an earlier statement on Saturday that “there are now no circumstances under which Stoke would be given permission to speak” to Neil and that they had reported the Potters to the EFL for an illegal approach.

North End later released a second statement confirming Neil is going nowhere.

“Following recent press speculation Preston North End Football Club can confirm that their manager Alex Neil has reiterated his commitment to the football club and to the contract that he signed earlier this year,” it read.

“Now that this speculation has been dismissed once and for all we can concentrate on what matters which is results on the field.”