Preston North End 2 AFC Bournemouth 2 (2-3 pens): Premier League side through after shoot-out drama

AFC Bournemouth survived a dramatic League Cup third-round tie, beating Preston North End 3-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of action had produced a 2-2 draw at Deepdale on Tuesday.

Adam Federici saved three times down to his right in the shoot-out from Jordan Hugill, Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson, meaning Dan Gosling's miss for Bournemouth was not punished.

Earlier, Shaun MacDonald’s first-half header appeared to have put the Premier League side on course for the last 16, but Preston substitute Hugill struck with a header of his own in the closing stages to ensure the tie finished level after 90 minutes.

Marc Pugh then netted early in the extra period, but the Championship hosts fought back for a second time when Johnson scored a penalty after 118 minutes, forcing a shoot-out.

The home side had made a strong start, with on-loan Manchester United striker Will Keane shooting just over from the edge of the penalty area before firing another effort straight at Federici after a purposeful run.

Johnson threatened twice early on with efforts from distance, while Joshua King shot straight at Jordan Pickford at the other end after outpacing the Preston backline.

The Premier League side opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Preston's defence was nowhere to be seen as midfielder MacDonald, who is yet to make a league appearance in 2015-16, got up to loop a clever header over Pickford to put his side in front.

Keane then saw an effort blocked at the last moment as Preston attempted to respond, but it was Bournemouth who went closest to the game’s second goal prior to the break.

Simon Francis found space at the edge of the area and saw his effort deflect just over the crossbar.

Preston enjoyed another good spell to start the second half - Tom Clarke heading over and Keane shooting just wide before Bailey Wright should have done better when he headed straight at Federici.

But Eddie Howe’s men gradually began to exert more control over proceedings again and Junior Stanislas had a close-range effort well saved by Pickford as the Championship side were pinned back for a lengthy spell.

Preston found a dramatic equaliser with six minutes remaining. The lively Keane clipped a delivery into the box and Hugill made no mistake with a high, thumping header past Federici only 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

Lee Tomlin almost provided an immediate response, but Pickford got down to tip his effort wide as the tie moved into extra time.

Bournemouth did breakthrough again in the 96th minute. A counter-attack appeared to have stalled until an ambitious shot from the right was deflected into the path of substitute Pugh, who finished from close range.

It should have been three for the visitors when Tomlin shot straight at Pickford before again failing to beat the goalkeeper with the rebound.

However, just as it looked like the game was over, there was a stunning twist with two minutes of the extra period left when a deep free-kick was headed down and struck goalscorer Pugh on the arm from close range.

The referee had little hesitation in awarding a penalty, and Johnson stepped up to convert from the spot to force spot kicks, despite Federici guessing the right way.

The shoot-out was level when Gosling's miss cancelled out Hugill's from the first kick, but Preston could not capitalise, as Federici made two further saves from Browne and then Johnson to send Bournemouth through.