Previews: Del Neri rumours hamper Samp

Sampdoria's home game with Napoli on Sunday, where a win would guarantee them the fourth Champions League qualifying berth, is being overshadowed by media speculation that coach Luigi Del Neri will join Juventus next week.

Fourth-placed Samp, who like Juve are not commenting on the rumours, have not featured in Europe's top club competition since the 1992 final in their only previous appearance.

Reports say Juve, no longer pursuing Liverpool's Rafa Benitez, are waiting until the end of the season to make a move for Del Neri and Samp's sporting director Beppe Marotta.

Samp have doubts over injured right back Luciano Zauri and Napoli, already assured of a Europa League berth, will be without suspended main striker Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Palermo's hopes of snatching the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot have been hit by top scorer Fabrizio Miccoli being ruled out of the trip to relegated Atalanta on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Fifth-placed Palermo, two points behind Sampdoria in fourth, said in a statement that the 19-goal striker would undergo knee ligament surgery and could be out for three or four months.

The Sicilians will also be without suspended midfielder Giulio Migliaccio and four other injured first teamers while Atalanta forward Nicola Amoruso is among three home players banned.

Inter Milan, who will seal a fifth straight scudetto with a win at relegated Siena on Sunday, have defender Ivan Cordoba injured but centre back Lucio and playmaker Wesley Sneijder have returned to full training after knocks.

Second-placed AS Roma, two points behind Inter, have influential left back John Arne Riise suspended for their trip to mid-table Chievo on Sunday.

All other games in Serie A's final weekend cannot affect the title, European race or relegation, which has already been decided with Livorno also down.

