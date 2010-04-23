Previews: Gourcuff blames media for slump

Girondins Bordeaux playmaker Yoann Gourcuff believes the media are responsible for his team's free-fall from first to sixth in the standings ahead of their trip to Lorient on Saturday but coach Laurent Blanc has a different opinion.

"We lost our enthusiasm because of you (the media), you have been on our backs, trying to find little problems to unsettle Bordeaux," the France midfielder told reporters.

However, Blanc said: "The media pressure is part of the game. It's how it works in every big club. Yo is a young player. With experience, he's going to learn."

Bordeaux, who have one game in hand, are two points behind third-placed Olympique Lyon, the team occupying the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Bordeaux will have to deal with a series of injuries and suspensions for the Lorient game.

Keeper Cedric Carrasso, striker Fernando Cavenaghi, defender Marc Planus, midfielders Fernando and Gregory Sertic are all injured, while defenders Benoit Tremoulinas and Michael Ciani and forward Jussie are suspended.

Fifth-placed Lille, still aiming for a Champions League spot, will have to make do without the injured midfielder Florent Balmont and defender Adil Rami (both leg) when they travel to Le Mans on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Montpellier, level on points with Lyon, also have injury woes ahead of their trip to Nancy on Saturday.

Influential midfielders Sylvain Marveaux and Philippe Delaye have been ruled out of the game with knee problems, while defender Nenad Dzodic, who has been out for three months, is still not ready to play.

With the French Cup final against Monaco on May 1, Paris Saint-Germain will take no chances with Mevlut Erding's fitness with the Turkey striker nursing a minor groin injury ahead of the match against Stade Rennes on Saturday.

Erding had a light training session on Thursday without the rest of the team but Peguy Luyindula should be able to start at the Parc des Princes after the striker recovered from a knee injury.

