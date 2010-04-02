Previews: Lyon high on morale despite injuries

Olympique Lyon, in fifth place two points behind leaders Girondins Bordeaux, boosted morale before visiting Stade Rennes on Saturday by beating Bordeaux 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek.

They have injury worries, however, with Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Makoun sidelined due to a groin problem and defender Aly Cissokho doubtful because of a sore ankle.

Bordeaux coach Laurent Blanc, whose side looked shaky at the back against Lyon, will still be missing central defender Marc Planus (knee) for the visit of Nancy on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Lille, visiting mid-table Valenciennes on Saturday, have been in impressive form at home, underlined by last weekend's 4-1 crushing of second-placed Montpellier.

They have not, however, travelled too well since the start of the year, winning just one of the five away matches they have played in 2010.

Once-powerful St Etienne, fourth from bottom, set up a three-day training camp at a location kept secret to prepare for hosting Le Mans on Saturday after being thrashed 4-0 at Lorient last weekend.

Bottom club Grenoble, at home to Lorient on Saturday, are 14 points from safety with eight matches left and will almost certainly be relegated.

Worse could still come, with a hearing by a League commission over their alarming financial situation scheduled for Friday. Grenoble risk being demoted to the third division, although the ruling will likely be delayed.

Sochaux, visiting fellow strugglers Nice on Saturday, are without Czech striker Vaclac Sverkos and first-choice goalkeeper Teddy Richert with knee problems.

Auxerre, hosting Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, are seeking revenge after being knocked out by the Paris club on penalties in the French Cup quarter-finals last week.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook