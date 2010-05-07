Previews: Mourinho stirs up trouble with Siena quip

Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho, whose side can win the title at home to Chievo on Sunday if results go their way, has sparked fresh controversy by joking that second-placed AS Roma will pay Siena to beat his team on next weekend's final day.

"If it's true that the president of Siena is happy to beat us and has promised the same prize to his players that he would have given them if they had stayed up, they'll have extra motivation," outspoken Mourinho told reporters.

"And who knows, Roma...might offer some extra money."

Inter playmaker Wesley Sneijder is a big doubt to face Chievo after injuring his thigh early in the 1-0 Italian Cup final win over Roma on Wednesday.

Roma, two points behind leaders Inter with two games to go, host Cagliari on Sunday with Francesco Totti available despite his red card in the Cup final.

AC Milan visit Genoa trying to shore up third spot after a season which Ronaldinho has described as "beautiful."

He told Milan's TV channel: "What I have done this term is a stimulus to continue like this and do it from more than just a year."

Fifth-placed Palermo host Sampdoria in fourth in a battle for the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The Sicilians will be without suspended defender Cesare Bovo while Samp are set to be at full strength.

Third-from-bottom Atalanta have injury and suspension problems for the trip to Napoli. The Bergamo-based side are five points from safety and need a miracle to avoid following Siena and Livorno into Serie B.

