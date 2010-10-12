Prime Minister Cameron to host Blatter

The meeting will include a presentation to President Blatter on England’s bid to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the company of additional Government Ministers and senior football administrators, officials and ambassadors.

England 2018 chairman, Geoff Thompson will lead the bid delegation.

“The Prime Minister spoke with President Blatter shortly after taking office to re-iterate the British Government’s support for the bid and to invite him to Downing Street," said Thompson.

"We are delighted the FIFA President has accepted and we are honoured that he and FIFA General Secretary, Jerome Valcke will be visiting England so close to the decision in December.

"The meeting will be used to emphasise the 'England United' message and legacy plans which are both key elements of the England bid. The number of senior administrators, officials and ambassadors who will be present will show that we are truly ‘England United’ in our determination to succeed.

“We will take this opportunity to provide first-hand evidence of England’s passion for the game and confirm our intention to produce a commercially successful FIFA World Cup that creates a new global fund to provide benefits across the world for many generations to come.

"It will be a tremendous show of support from across the country and we are grateful to the Prime Minster for allowing this meeting to take place.”

Upon leaving Downing Street, the FIFA President will meet with Mayor of London, Boris Johnson before returning to Zurich on Wednesday evening.