Primeira Liga Review: Benfica celebrate title with home win

Benfica ended their Primeira Liga-winning season with a 4-1 crushing of Maritimo on Saturday.

Already assured of the Portuguese top flight title due to their head-to-head record against Porto, Benfica celebrated their 34th league crown with a resounding victory at the Estadio da Luz.

Lima struck in the sixth minute, but Maritimo made Benfica work for it - the visitors equalising just past the half-hour mark when French striker Moussa Marega extended his scoring streak to five games.

But Benfica's Brazilian brigade responded in kind - Jonas re-taking the lead for the hosts in the 42nd minute.

Lima and Jonas sewed up braces in the second half, much to the delight of the 60,532 fans - who watched on as Benfica were presented with the trophy post-match.

Jonas (18 goals) edged Lima (17) for most goals for Benfica this season, behind Jackson Martinez (21) - the Porto man winning the Primeira Liga's golden boot for three successive seasons.

Sporting Lisbon extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches in all competitions, as Nani's goal sent them past Rio Ave 1-0.

Gil Vicente's frustrations boiled over, as they finished with nine men at home to Belenenses - who claimed a 2-0 victory.

Already relegated to Segunda Liga, Gil Vicente lost Gabriel Moura and Markus Berger to red cards three minutes apart in the second half.

Estoril won for just the third time since January, downing Boavista 2-0 at home, while Nacional finished their campaign with consecutive victories as they defeated Pacos de Ferreira 3-0.

Moreirense had a Gerson Fernandes brace to thank for firing them to a 2-1 win at Arouca, while Vitoria Guimaraes were powered by a Valente double to a 4-2 win at Academica.

Sporting Braga snapped a six-match winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion, comfortably accounting for Vitoria Setubal 5-0.