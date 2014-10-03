Primeira Liga: Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Boavista 0

High-flying Guimaraes were routed 4-0 by Maritimo last week but Jonathan Alvez's brace and a penalty from Andre Andre saw the hosts end their three-game winless streak.

Guimaraes are second in the table with 14 points from seven matches, two adrift of league leaders Benfica.

Boavista have seven points from as many games in 2014-15.

With the first half seemingly set to end all-square, Uruguayan striker Alvez - on loan from Torque - was on hand to side-foot Guimaraes into a 44th-minute lead.

Guimaraes' hopes were boosted eight minutes after the break, when Boavista's Philipe received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Boavista's woes were compounded in the 69th minute as referee Artur Soares Dias pointed to the spot following Joao Dias' foul on Bernard Mensah.

Andre made no mistake, sending Boavista goalkeeper Mika the wrong way.

And Alvez made sure of the points five minutes from time, winning the ball on the halfway line before powering towards goal and firing into the roof of the net.