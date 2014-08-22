Primeira Liga: Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Penafiel 0

Rui Vitoria's men kicked off their season with a 3-1 triumph at Gil Vicente last weekend, while Penafiel lost by the same scoreline at home to Belenenses.

And there was no change to either side's fortunes as Vitoria forced open the floodgates to maintain their 100 per cent record in style.

Bernard Mensah set the ball rolling when he headed home from an Andre Andre free-kick in the 31st minute.

The Ghanaian then capitalised on some questionable defending by the visitors to knock the ball home for a second 23 minutes into the second half.

Joao Afonso drew a superb reflex save from goalkeeper Julio Coelho as he came agonisingly close to putting the result beyond all doubt, but the destination of the three points was not in question by the time Tomane nodded home from a Hernani cross in the 89th minute.

Vitoria travel to Belenenses next weekend, while Penafiel will look to shore up their defence and pick up their first points of the season against Pacos de Ferreira.