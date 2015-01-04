Primeira Liga Wrap: Benfica re-establish lead

The league leaders had seen Porto close to within three points of the summit with a 5-1 demolition of Gil Vicente on Saturday but cruised to a win over Penafiel to regain their advantage.

The opening goal of the game came eight minutes before half-time, when Nicolas Gaitan found Lima with a long ball forward - the Brazilian squaring for Anderson Talisca to tap home.

Penafiel's Rabiola had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after the interval but the home side's chances of snatching an unlikely win took a huge blow when Tony was shown a second yellow card in the 65th minute.

Jonas chested in from a Maxi Pereira cross after 78 minutes to put the result beyond reasonable doubt, and Jardel completed the scoring by heading home from a corner 10 minutes later.

Penafiel end the weekend in the relegation zone on goal difference, five points clear of basement club Gil Vicente.

Vitoria Setubal will be breathing a little easier after a 2-1 win against Moreirense pulled them away from the danger zone.

The teams exchanged own goals before Dimitris Pelkas netted the winner four minutes from time.

Vitoria Guimaraes are in the top three after halting a three-match winless run with a thumping 4-0 victory over Nacional.

After Ricardo Gomes opened the scoring in the 28th minutes, Andre Andre hit a hat-trick to ease his side to the win, while Nacional had Sequeira dismissed for a second bookable offence late on.

In the day's remaining fixture, Boavista picked up a 3-1 home win over Arouca.