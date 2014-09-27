Primeira Liga Wrap: Benfica win thriller

With Porto having been held by Sporting Lisbon a day earlier, the defending champions had the chance to extend their early-season lead at the top to four points on Saturday.

And Jorge Jesus' men looked to be on their way to an emphatic victory over neighbours Estoril at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota when Brazilian midfielder Talisca – a close-season signing from Bahia – took his tally for the season to five goals with a double inside eight minutes.

Yet the hosts, who secured a best league finish in Portugal's top flight last campaign by claiming fourth spot, displayed admirable resiliency to fight back and level matters.

Midfielder Diogo Amado cut the deficit seven minutes before the break as Maxi Pereira deflected his effort into the net after Kleber had struck the post.

Kleber then got his reward for an impressive display by finishing off a well worked team move to restore parity, only for striker Lima to seal success for Benfica by turning substitute Derley's cutback into an empty net in the 70th minute shortly after Estoril midfielder Matias Cabrera had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere, Sporting Braga avoided a third consecutive game without a win by beating Rio Ave 3-0.

Rio Ave were reduced to 10 men after just 13 minutes as attacker Emmanuel Boateng was given his marching orders.

However, it took Braga until the second half to capitalise on their numerical advantage, forward Ze Luis opening the scoring from the spot in the 62nd minute before goals from Ruben Micael and Felipe Pardo put the result beyond doubt.