Primeira Liga Wrap: Braga leapfrog Guimaraes

In the last round of the Primeira Liga of the year, Braga took advantage of Guimaraes' loss at Estoril on Saturday to move into the third UEFA Champions League qualifying berth.

Felipe Pardo, Eder and Rafa Silva scored the goals for Braga in a scintillating first half, as they stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches.

Pardo opened the scoring in the 25th minute and five minutes later it was Eder who hit the back of the net.

Silva added a third goal in the final minute before half-time as Braga ripped through Pacos' defence to move ahead of Guimaraes on goal difference.

Braga (28 points, plus 17 goal difference) overhauled Guimaraes (28, plus 12), who have not won in three league fixtures, while both sides are just three points behind second-placed Porto, with leaders Benfica on 37 ahead of the winter break.

In Monday's other match, Rio Ave claimed their third consecutive draw in the Portuguese top flight after a 0-0 stalemate with Beleneses.