Primeira Liga Wrap: Pacos de Ferreira up to fourth

Paulo Fonseca's in-form side have now won their last four league matches and are unbeaten in seven after hammering Setubal at Estadio da Capital do Movel on Sunday.

Jonathan Urretaviscaya opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half and any hopes the visitors had of mounting a fightback all but ended when goalkeeper Ricardo Batista was sent off just after the hour-mark.

Batista was shown a straight red card for fouling Paraiba and coach Domingos Paciencia had already used all three substitutes, so striker Giovani went in goal and had to pick the ball out of the net when Sergio Oliveira scored from the resulting spot-kick.

Paolo Hurtado added a third goal with 11 minutes remaining and Moreira finishing off the scoring in stoppage time to take his tally to six goals in his last five league matches.

Victory moved Fonseca's men above Sporting Lisbon and they are now five points behind leaders Benfica, while Setubal have won just one of their last seven games in the Primeira Liga.

Ulysse Diallo's came off the bench to deny Gil Vicente their first league victory of the season as Arouca salvaged a 1-1 draw at the bottom side.

Rui Caetano's first goal of the campaign put Vicente in front 13 minutes from time but Diallo struck after 87 minutes - just five minutes after coming on - to thwart the hosts.

Braga missed the opportunity to move above Pacos later in the day when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Academica.

Eder's second goal in as many games put Braga in front but Aderlan's first goal for Academica rescued a point for the home side 16 minutes from time.

Moreirense were 2-1 winners at Maritimo in the other game to be played on Sunday.