Primeira Liga Wrap: Porto and Benfica march on

Leaders Benfica retained their three-point advantage at the summit with a 5-1 thrashing of Academica.

Jardel gave the hosts an eighth minute lead before Brazilian forward Jonas continued his purple patch in front of goal with a brace either side of Lima's penalty that made it 3-0 in the 19th minute.

Jonas has 14 goals in 21 games for Benfica this term, with nine of those coming in his previous seven outings.

Rafael Lopes reduced the arrears for Academica with 10 minutes remaining but Benfica substitute Ljubomir Fejsa completed the scoring.

Porto underwent a slightly sterner examination before running out 3-1 winners at Rio Ave.

Ricardo Quaresma put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after 25 minutes, with Danilo catching Rio Ave off-guard two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Tarantini threatened a plot twist when he pulled it back to 2-1 with 19 minutes to play, but Quaresma's replacement Hernani ensured Porto remained on Benfica’s heels by finding the net after 83 minutes.

Moreirense came from behind to beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1, with both sides losing a player to a red card.

Alex put visiting Vitoria in front after eight minutes but their task became all the more difficult when defender Josue Sa received his marching orders 11 minutes later.

Vitoria held out until half-time but Andre Simoes found an equaliser and Joao Pedro proved to be Moreirense's match-winner, although he soured his evening by collecting a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Maritimo were 2-0 winners at Boavista.