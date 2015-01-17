Primeira Liga Wrap: Porto close gap on Benfica
Porto put pressure on Primeira Liga leaders Benfica with an impressive away victory at Penafiel on Saturday, as Vitoria Guimaraes won big.
Porto closed the gap on Primeira Liga leaders Benfica to three points on Saturday with a 3-1 victory at Penafiel.
First-half goals from Hector Herrera and Jackson Martinez put Julen Lopetegui's side in control, before Rabiola pulled one back for the hosts five minutes after the restart.
Hopes of a fightback were shortlived, however, as Oliver Torres restored the two-goal cushion on 62 minutes, and Porto went on to secure a fourth straight victory.
Benfica can re-establish their six-point advantage on Sunday with a win against Maritimo.
Meanwhile, Vitoria Guimaraes climbed to third after a 4-0 thrashing of Academia, who slip further into relegation trouble as a result.
Goals from Valente, Tomane, Hernani and a penalty from Andre Andre, gave Vitoria a second four-goal victory in two weeks, either side of a 3-0 defeat to Benfica.
