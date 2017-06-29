Private security, Aguero's popstar partner and the Queen of Spain's dress designer: Everything you need to know about Messi's wedding

It's a big couple of weeks for Lionel Messi.

Last Saturday the Barcelona and Argentina superstar turned 30 and this weekend he will tie the knot.

We bet you're more interested in the nuptials than the Confederations Cup or the transfer rumour mill, so here's everything you need to know about the biggest football wedding of 2017...

WHEN AND WHERE IS IT?

Friday at 19:00 local time in the City Center complex in Rosario, the city in Argentina where the bride and groom grew up.

A reception will be held afterwards at the Pullman Hotel on the same site, which has a casino attached.

WHO IS HE MARRYING?

Long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo. The couple have two children together, Thiago (four) and Mateo (one).

Roccuzzo's dress has been designed by Rosa Clara, who has previously prepared outfits for the likes of Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and the Queen of Spain.

WHO WILL BE ATTENDING?

Luis Suarez, Neymar and Gerard Pique - the latter hopefully joined by Colombian popstar partner Shakira - are believed to be among the Barcelona players due to attend, although Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez are unavailable due to international duty.

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Sergio Aguero, as well as ex-Barca stars Xavi, Dani Alves, Cesc Fabregas and Deco, have reportedly been invited.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

Diario Clarin claims to have obtained a leaked copy of the banquet.

Unlike FIFA and the Garcia report, that didn't prompt Leo and Antonella to make their culinary selections public.

But apparently sushi, empanadas, stew and steaks are set to be just a few of the dishes on offer.

WHAT ABOUT THE TUNES?

It remains to be seen if Shakira can be convinced to belt out 'Hips don't lie' later in the evening.

But Aguero's partner Karina Jesica Tejeda, aka 'La Princesita de la musica tropical', is indeed officially scheduled to perform. Talk about mixing business with pleasure!

Uruguayan bands Rombai and Marama are also on the bill.

ANY CHANCE WE CAN CRASH IT?

Not likely.

Messi's expert private team of Israeli security personnel and the local police will be on hand to keep out Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, you and me.

We'll have to wait to read and hear from the more than 100 journalists who have been accredited to cover the wedding, but don't expect any juicy transfer gossip to emerge - the media aren't allowed access to any of the guests.