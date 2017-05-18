'Problems for Man Utd' - Carragher trolls old rivals over diving rules

Jamie Carragher is never slow in putting Manchester United down, and the Football Association's new rules over diving gave the Liverpool legend another chance on Thursday.

The FA have revealed that, starting next season, simulation could be punished by a retrospective two-match ban.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce branded the plans "utter rubbish".

But Carragher quickly spotted a chance to wind up his old rivals, tweeting in relation to the story: "More problems for Man Utd next season."

More problems for Man Utd next season. May 18, 2017

Naturally, there was a backlash from short-fused United fans. As if the former Anfield skipper expected anything else...