Promes an example to follow - Blind

Netherlands coach Danny Blind believes Quincy Promes is an example to follow for Oranje's next generation.

The 24-year-old, who has won seven caps since making his debut in March 2014, has been in fine form for Spartak Moscow this campaign and is expected to start for Netherlands in Friday's friendly against France.

"Promes is an example to follow for other talented youngsters who are developing," Blind said at a news conference.

"The competition in Russia has only just started again, but he put in some fantastic performances in the first half of the season.

"He has been playing at a very high level in a tough competition and has been doing so in a number of different positions. He can play on either wing if we play with three attackers, but he can also play around a target man in a formation with two strikers. He scores goals and can stretch defences.

"He is a very interesting player for us, who did quite well in the No.10 position against Wales."

The Netherlands boss also had his say on the development of his son Daley, who has featured at centre-back for Manchester United this season after previously featuring in midfield or at left-back.

"When you play about 50 games in a season and play as a centre-back in the majority of them, then you're a centre-back to me," Blind senior added.

"He can also play as left-back or as a holding midfielder, but in that specific order."

Blind left experienced midfielder Nigel de Jong out of his squad for the games against France and England and he made it clear the LA Galaxy man is unlikely to get a recall so long as he does not play in Europe.

"Nigel's Netherlands farewell is not definitive just yet, but he will have to return to Europe if he wants to make a comeback," Blind stressed.

"The move to MLS has not boosted his chances to play for Oranje."