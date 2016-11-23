Prosecutors seek two-year prison sentence for Neymar

Spanish prosecutors have requested a two-year prison sentence and a €10 million fine for Barcelona star Neymar over alleged corruption surrounding his transfer from Santos in 2013.

The same sentence and fine has also been requested for Neymar's father, as well as a one-year prison sentence and €10m fine for his mother.

Former Barca president Sandro Rosell, meanwhile, faces a two-year term and a €10m fine if found guilty of corruption, as well as a three-year sentence for alleged fraud.

Current Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has provisionally been exonerated of any wrongdoing by the prosecutor, who has asked for the case against the 53-year-old to be closed.

Barca could be handed a €1.44m fine for corruption and an additional €7m penalty for fraud.

Santos are also facing being docked €7m for fraud.

The case stems from a complaint by investment group DIS, which owned 40 per cent of Neymar's economic rights and claims it received less money than it was entitled to following the Brazil international's transfer.