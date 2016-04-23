Proud Antonetti refuses to criticise officials

Lille coach Frederic Antonetti refused to be drawn on the controversy surrounding Paris Saint-Germain's opening goal in his team's 2-1 Coupe de la Ligue final defeat.

Javier Pastore broke the deadlock for Laurent Blanc's Ligue 1 champions five minutes before half-time but Lille goalkeeper Victor Enyeama felt he was impeded by Layvin Kurzawa, with the PSG defender stationed in an offside position.

"Regarding the officials, I will not comment," Antonetti told a post-match news conference.

"On the play, I can intervene; on the officials it's part of the game. Sometimes it is regrettable that there is a mistake, that's all."

A decision that fell in Lille's favour against Laurent Blanc's treble-chasing side was Adrien Rabiot's red card 20 minutes from time.

Despite having equalised early in the second half through Djibril Sidibe's free-kick, Antonetti's men could not make their numerical advantage count as Angel Di Maria capitalised on poor defending and an error from Enyeama to seal the trophy.

Nevertheless, the Lille coach was proud of his players' efforts.

"There is satisfaction of having stepped up to face the best team in France and one of the best in Europe," he said.

"It was a very bad start. In the first 20 minutes we were stunned. I think it is a matter of habit.

"My biggest regret is we do not usually play these kind of games in France.

"In this kind of game you do not have 150 chances. We know that PSG are stronger, they monopolise the ball.

"Of the players who started there are five who have had very little experience. This kind of game makes them grow."