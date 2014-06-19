PSG boss Blanc cools Candreva speculation

The Italy international is now owned solely by the Rome-based club after they ended their co-ownership agreement with Udinese.

While Lazio president Claudio Lotito dismissed the prospect of selling him to PSG recently, Candreva reportedly remains a target for the wealthy French champions.

However, Blanc insists Candreva is not among their close-season transfer targets.

"Honestly there isn't anything to it," he told RMC.

"David Luiz was the priority. We're going to wait and see (about other transfers)."

PSG completed the signing of defender Luiz from Chelsea earlier this month and have been constantly linked with the Brazilian's former team-mate Eden Hazard.

The Belgium forward has previously denied that he will look to follow Luiz from Stamford Bridge and Blanc explained the former Lille man is set to stay in England.

"Eden Hazard? He is a top player," Blanc added.

"But what is certain is that Chelsea wants to keep him.

"He has fantastic potential and will express it at Chelsea.

"For him, as for others, the door is closed. People who know me know that, when I say that, I mean it."