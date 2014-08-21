PSG boss Blanc wants Rabiot to stay put

Arsenal and Milan have both been linked with the 19-year-old midfielder, but Blanc is hopeful the youngster will remain at the Ligue 1 champions.

Rabiot broke into the PSG first team in 2013-14, having previously spent time on loan with Toulouse.

With Thiago Motta, Yohan Cabaye, Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti all ahead of Rabiot in the pecking order, he was restricted to just 12 starts as PSG retained the Ligue 1 title.

Blanc wants the youngster to stay, but admitted that he may not have much of a say in his future, given Rabiot is about to enter the final year of his contract and has yet to agree fresh terms.

"I want Adrien Rabiot to remain in Paris," Blanc told a media conference on Thursday.

"The decision is not mine, he might leave the club.

"He has had an offer to extend his contract with PSG."