PSG boss Blanc wary of synthetic Lorient pitch

Stade du Moustoir boasts a synthetic playing surface and has done since the 2010-11 season after the French Football Federation authorised their use in the top flight in 2009.

And Blanc is wary of the extra pace the pitch adds to matches at Lorient.

"Playing on an artificial pitch is a bit different," he said. "It makes the play a lot faster.

"Lorient's football is based on movement, passes into space, playing the ball on the ground.

"Our philosophy is similar to Lorient's, but our formations and tactics are different."

Defending champions PSG are currently eight points clear of second-placed Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.