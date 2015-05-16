PSG claim third successive Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title for a third consecutive season following a 2-1 win at Montpellier.

Laurent Blanc's men knew a point would be good enough going into Saturday's clash at the Stade de la Mosson due to their 6-0 win over Guingamp and Lyon's 3-0 defeat at Caen last week.

And PSG duly delivered the goods with a professional performance that served as an illustration of the gap in quality between the capital club and the rest of the division.

First-half goals from Blaise Matuidi and Ezequiel Lavezzi put PSG in a commanding position that was never relinquished despite a howler from Salvatore Sirigu that allowed Anthony Mounier to halve the deficit in the 40th minute.

The league title serves as the second step in what could be an unprecedented domestic treble of major trophies for PSG, who take on Ligue 2 Auxerre in the Coupe de France final in two weeks' time.

PSG have already won the Coupe de la Ligue, defeating Bastia 4-0 in the final in April.

But it has been far from a straightforward campaign for Blanc.

The former France coach came under severe scrutiny in the first half of the season due to the plethora of draws that had them trailing Marseille by three points at the mid-season break.

Defeat to Bastia in their first league game of 2015 piled further pressure on Blanc.

But since then PSG have lost just one of the last 17 league games, a run of form closest challengers Lyon could not match despite the best efforts of Hubert Fournier's men.

Yet, while PSG appear poised to reach new heights in the domestic game with a treble, the onus will be on Blanc to guide his team of international stars beyond the last eight of the UEFA Champions League next term.