PSG confirm Emery will replace Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the appointment of Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery has been hired on a two-year deal, which can be extended to three, to replace Laurent Blanc, who paid the price for an inability to get beyond the Champions League quarter-finals in any of his three seasons in charge.

Former Sevilla coach Emery has bags of continental pedigree though, having won the Europa League in each of his three full seasons in charge at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"It is with great pride that I agreed to become the Paris-Saint Germain coach," Emery told the club's official website.

"The club has become one of the biggest in Europe over the past few seasons and I am both happy and honoured to be able to help realise its great ambitions.

"I am eager to meet up with my new players as well as the people who work tirelessly every day to help the club grow.

"I know that an immense fervour exists around the Paris Saint-Germain and I will be giving my best to ensure its millions of fans have a great deal to cheer about."

Emery will "play an active part" in the recruitment of new players, the club confirmed in a statement.

Continental success will be the Spaniard's primary target, with Blanc's dismissal coming despite leading the club to a second domestic treble in as many seasons in 2015-16.

CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "I am very happy to welcome Unai Emery as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Unai will bring to the club all his experience, his passion and his strong management skills and human qualities.

"He has a proven talent to get the most out of a team. I am convinced that our fans will love the spectacular style of football our team will play with Unai."

At Sevilla, as well as in three consecutive third-place finishes in La Liga with Valencia, Emery has proven himself well adept at working in financially constricted roles, with the riches on offer as PSG boss a new challenge for him.

A return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is anticipated, while PSG are also expected to enter the market for a star striker after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure.

Neymar is thought to be a long-term target of the club's ambitious owners - a move made more likely in recent months by the Brazilian's apparent stalling in contract talks with Barcelona.