PSG could look at signing Gabriel, says agent

Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa could be an option for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Wagner Ribeiro, the player's agent.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has been linked with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but his representative has suggested a move to PSG could be on the cards before the new season.

Ribeiro revealed he has been in talks with the French club's deputy sporting director Olivier Letang, with the Ligue 1 champions set to begin working towards strengthening their squad.

However, Gabriel's agent insists he is in no rush to make the switch to Europe.

"I have spoken a lot with Olivier [Letang, PSG deputy sporting director]," Ribeiro told Radio Bandeirantes.

"Now the French championship has ended they are going to work with the coach and make a schedule about reinforcements.

"The president's dream is to win the Champions League, and they have a lot of money to invest in football. Maybe [Gabriel] will be an option.

"But everything is good. Gabriel is happy at Santos. He has a contract, is in a good moment, so we are going to wait."

Gabriel scored seven goals as Santos won the 2016 Campeonato Paulista and has been included in the Brazil squad for the forthcoming Copa America Centenario.

Ribeiro believes the club can only gain from the teenager's departure, but added his immediate focus is on playing for Brazil and participating in the Olympics.

"Santos have nothing to lose. Gabriel has great potential, and, if not now, in the future will give a great economic return to the club. It is a matter of time," he added.

"He is in no hurry, he is only 19 years old. His dream now is the Brazilian national team and the Olympic team."