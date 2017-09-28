PSG 'didn't do anything exceptional', Verratti warns rivals

Paris Saint-Germain sent shockwaves through Europe with a 3-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but a calm Marco Verratti believes much more is to come from Unai Emery's side.

Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar found the net as PSG riffed on Bayern's recent pain to take a grip of Group B after following up a 5-0 win at Celtic with another excellent display.

After losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco and departing Europe after a nightmarish second-leg display against Barcelona in the round of 16 last season, PSG's focus seems retrained with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cavani tormenting opposition when played in tandem so far this term.

Though two of that fearsome trident were on the scoresheet on Wednesday, Verratti suggested that it is just the start.

The Italian told reporters: "I think the first goal we scored after two minutes gave us an advantage because we knew that Bayern was a team who plays a lot with the ball.

"They attack a lot. We also knew that when we got the ball back we could really hurt them because we had a lot of space and with the three really fast players that we have up front, it's always difficult for a team to defend.

"I think that it was a good evening, we didn't do anything exceptional. We are just happy for the result."