PSG drop Lavezzi amid China exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain have left Ezequiel Lavezzi out of the squad that will face Marseille on Sunday amid reports the Argentine is set to complete a move to China.

PSG will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 when they travel to take on Marseille, but they will have to do so without Lavezzi.

The Argentine was a notable exclusion from the squad that was named on Saturday, with reports in previous days linking him with a move to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Lavezzi, a €30million signing from Napoli in 2012, has made over 150 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring 35 goals.

However, the 30-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season, with the signing of compatriot Angel Di Maria reducing him to a bit-part player.

If a move does eventuate, Lavezzi will join the likes of Ramires and Alex Teixeira (both Jiangsu Suning), Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao), Gervinho (Hebei China Fortune) and Fredy Guarin (Shanghai Shenhua) in the CSL.