PSG forward refuses to commit his future to Ligue 1 champions

Uruguayan striker Cavani signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2013 and has scored 192 goals in 274 appearances in all competitions.

But speaking after their 3-1 win over Monaco, where celebrations started after they were finally confirmed as league champions, the 32-year-old was coy about what his future holds.

"A lot of things happened this season. It's different every year," he said to Canal+ after the match.

"My future? I have a contract here. One more year. I'm good, serene, happy with the life and the supporters.

"But in football, you never know."

Unlike Cavani, however, Kylian Mbappe was unequivocal about his future in the French capital, dispelling rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

"I joined the PSG project. I'm happy for Real Madrid if Zizou has returned. I will watch the matches as an admirer."

READ MORE...

When Kylian Mbappe met Pele in Paris… and FFT went along for the ride

Ranked! The 10 best forwards in the world